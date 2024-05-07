Met Gala 2024: Tyla's Balmain Sand Dress Was Sculpted So Precisely For Her Body, She Had To Be Lifted Up The Met Steps

Tyla's Met Gala Dress Was Sculpted So Precisely, She Had To Be Lifted Up (Images Credit: AFP)

One of the pivotal moments of the Met Gala is walking up the carpeted steps of the Met museum and posing for pictures along the way. While most celebrities take it one step at a time to make the most of the spotlight at the prestigious event, things were different at the Met Gala 2024 for Tyla. The Water singer made her debut at this year's edition of the A-list event held in New York. However Tyla didn't walk her way up the steps of the Met. She had the luxury of being carried up the steps by a group of strapping attendees, owing to the designer creation she had on.

Photo Credit: AFP

For her Met Gala debut, the Grammy winner was dressed in a Balmain creation that represented the "sands of time". Taking the phrase very literally, Tyla's dress was a strapless beige ensemble with a circular train at the base and a textured sand finish. If it looked as if the contours of the dress at the chest and torso were as if perfectly made for her measurements, that's because they were. As per Hollywood Reporter, Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing said, "We molded her body a couple months ago. The idea was she could dress once in the dress and it would be part of the museum," referring to the process of creating the dress that was custom fitted to her body with the sand effect. Completing the theme was Tyla's purse accessory, which was an hour glass that fit the metaphor of the disappearance of time.

Photo Credit: AFP

Beautiful though it was, the artist's ensemble was delicate and so perfectly created for her shape that she avoided walking the steps of the Met museum in it. Instead, Tyla was effortlessly lifted up the steps and placed in her spot for photos wearing the unique creation. She paired the outfit with minimal gold jewellery and a bronze toned makeup look with her short tresses in a wavy bob.

We won't be forgetting this look anytime soon, that's for sure.

