Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt In A Custom Sabyasachi Saree Could Be Mistaken For A Floral Garden Fairy

Alia Bhatt is a literal garden fairy in this custom Sabyasachi saree

Alia Bhatt returns to the Met Gala's carpet and it's safe to say that with just her 2nd time at the distinguished costume exhibit, she has made it her home. Glorious in a sheer saree to celebrate "The Garden of Time" theme, Alia Bhatt enjoys the spotlight shining right on top of her. And why wouldn't she? It's a Sabyasachi saree after all. The sheer saree with floral designs adds the garden element plucked straight from the theme of the year. The 3D flowers against the delicate sheer fabric make a fine example of a contrasting texture play to make this garden come to life. The green saree was already a masterpiece but the long pallu with a train may need a separate table at the exhibit. The addition of a reimagined butterfly blouse with ruffled sleeves is a bonus.

Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2024

It's obvious - Alia blooms. However, it's not just with her ethereal saree. Her hair and makeup too have an important role to play. She wears her hair in a whimsical bun almost like it was tied by garden fairies themselves and adorned it with massive candy-like Sabyasachi jewels. The jewellery hairband matches her drop earrings too. Alia stays firm on the "less makeup, more impact" approach with glow-focused dewy skin that is brightened with shades of natural pink to complement her skin tone.

Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2024

Like most debuts, Alia's was a special one for her. Little did she know it also became an iconic one. The Met Gala 2023 paid tribute to the late force of fashion, Karl Lagerfeld and her homage to him was of her in a white pearl beaded gown by Prabal Gurung inspired by the late designer's Chanel bridal gown. The beauty, the grace and the spirit of the moment were all on Alia's side on the first Monday of May too in 2023.

It took Alia Bhatt literally two Met Gala appearances to become a pro and we're frankly not even surprised.

