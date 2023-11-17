Shakira's Hips Don't Lie, Whether In A Black Corset Gown Or A Gold Dolce & Gabanna One

Shakira's Hips Dont Lie, Whether In A Black Corset Gown Or A Gold One

When Shakira makes a red carpet entry, you know the style quotient is going to be hella fierce. The 2023 Latin Grammy Awards took place this morning and saw a slew of Latinx music stars stride on the red carpet. The likes of Karol G, Maluma and Monica Mara were present at the event but all eyes were riveted to Shakira, who is often called the "Queen of Latin Music". Shakira won The Song Of Year 2023 Award for Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. On an occasion as momentous as this, the artist wore not one but two stunning outfits. First up was Shakira in a black cutout ensemble with a silver bustier. The Harris Reed number has a sculpted torso with cutouts at the waist, a slit that reached her thigh and a flowing black train behind her. According to the designer's Instagram caption, "Shakira's look is made from 100% up-cycled theatre curtains and dead-stock velvet." Stylish, sustainable and sassy, that's Shakira for you.

Her second look of the night didn't disappoint either. The songstress took the stage to perform Acrostico at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, which saw her switch into a gold number. The Dolce & Gabbana had a tissue-like flowing length with a glittering gold corset layered on top having a religious motif of Virgin Mary on the front along with a high slit. She added in shimmering gold platform heels and a choker necklace with a crucifix pendant.

Shakira's style quotient is like nobody else's, that's for sure.

