In Her Glimmering Gold Versace Dress, Shakira's Hips Just Did Not Lie

Shakira in a golden gown for VMA 2023

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey last night. It was indeed a star-studded affair with popular names from the music industry, each making their stylish entries. Like every year, this year the awards night saw many stunning looks which definitely made the fashion police happy. From Selena Gomez in a ravishing red cutwork dress to Taylor Swift in a classic black fit from Versace, fashion inspiration was everywhere. One such star who grabbed our attention was Shakira in a glistening gold gown.

The star was dressed in a metallic gold gown from designer label Versace. The backless gown featured a plunging neckline with delicate strings and cutout patterns at the side of the midriff region, which added an oomph factor to Shakira's outfit. The floor-sweeping gown had a fitted bodice with a flowy silhouette which had gold sequins all over. Shakira accessorised the look with gold and diamond earrings and rings. For makeup, she opted to keep it minimally glamorous. Winged eyeliner, a dash of kohl, rosy blush, and pink lip colour was all that the star opted for.

For the VMAs 2023, Shakira was accompanied by her sons. Just like their mother, they too were dressed in Versace. They wore matching Versace looks, both wearing black and gold sequined sweatsuits. They also wore matching sneakers in black and gold, making the entire look effortlessly cool.

Shakira with her boys

There is never a dull moment with Shakira's fashion.

