In A Ravishing Thigh-High Slit Versace Dress, It's Taylor Swift's Version Of The LBD

Taylor Swift looked stunning

An awards night is usually served with a side of bold fashion statements. Indeed, it was one when top artists turned the pink carpet into a runway at MTV's 2023 Video Music Awards. The music gala has a history of being host to multiple ground-breaking style moments. This year was no different with a plethora of stunning looks that were the highlight. We couldn't help but be Taylor Swift's Lover when she picked couture in a classic black fit from Versace. After sweeping awards in multiple categories, Taylor deserved one in fashion too. Her sultry dress was the well-deserved upgrade that all-black looks needed.

The Cruel Summer singer played the fashion game well. Her Versace dress was a vision of Taylor dressed like a daydream. She gave embellished style a miss with her slinky black dress that came with a sultry slit. Hard to ignore the details of her dress, which came lined with gold eyelets that very subtly matched her chrome nails. The flattering fit boasted of an asymmetrical neckline complemented with ruched detailing. The understated black gown was truly a moment for us and the gold and diamond chains made it even better. After dominating the world with her tour, she took over the VMAs and we are not surprised.

That's not all. A closer look at her style and you will see how fabulously she added that signature Taylor touch to it. Her classic winger eyeliner went perfectly with the minimal rosy glam, ultimately topped with a lip colour from the nude palette.

Taylor Swift came, served her "Taylor-made" style and left us dumbstruck.