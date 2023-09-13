A Rose By Any Other Name Is Selena Gomez In A Red Oscar De La Renta Floral Cutwork Dress

Selena Gomez looks incredible on the red carpet

You'd expect a celebration of trending music when the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards takes place and that's exactly what happened. But of course it wasn't without a hefty dose of stunning celebrity style. From Shakira to Taylor Swift, deserving artists picked up awards for their musical achievements and won our attention for their style statements in the bargain. Selena Gomez was one of them. The songstress bagged an honour in the Best Afrobeats category for her song Calm Down for which she collaborated with Rema. Selena took the stage wearing a stunning red Oscar de la Renta number that stuck to a classic monochrome colour palette in the refreshing design.

Photo Credit: AFP

Selena's dress featured a halter detail and plunging neckline with a silhouette that fit her form perfectly. Over a skin toned overlay, the dress featured a red floral cutwork design over its length. From the thigh down, the dress led to floral-accented fringe in the same style and a slit across the front. The singer opted for minimal strap red heels and a matching manicure. Jewellery was white stone studded with finger rings, bracelets and earrings.

Photo Credit: AFP

Selena kept her distance from crimson tones for makeup and chose the neutral route instead. She opted for a matte brown eye makeup look with full lashes and soap brows. Her cheeks were contoured and lips were tinted in similar shades. She wore her dark brunette locks parted down the middle and tucked its sleek length behind her ears.

Selena Gomez has proved to be a trend-maker on the musical charts and on the fashion ones as well.

