After Blinkit Delivery Boy's Viral Cricket Bat Moment, Internet Wants BCCI To Notice Him

A simple delivery drop-off has unexpectedly turned into one of the most talked-about viral videos online. The clip, now circulating widely across social media, captures a small but deeply relatable moment that has struck a chord with cricket lovers and everyday people alike.

The video shows a Blinkit delivery worker arriving at a family's home to hand over an order. After completing the delivery, he begins walking away, but then notices a cricket bat lying on a table in the hallway. For a few seconds, he pauses everything around him. He picks up the bat and starts shadow-practising a few shots right there in the hallway.

What caught everyone's attention was how natural and polished he looked while batting. His footwork, stance, and timing appeared surprisingly good, almost like someone who has spent years playing cricket. Before leaving, he gently kissed the bat and placed it back carefully. The quiet little moment has now become an emotional talking point online.

Social Media Reactions To Delivery Boy's Viral Video

Social media users have been pouring in comments, with many saying the clip reflects how dreams and passions often stay alive despite busy schedules and financial struggles.

One user wrote, “BCCI should recognise him and encourage him. He would make a famous batsman. He has that hidden/suppressed talent, maybe, due to utter poverty, he is not able to come into the light.”

Another one added, “That's pure passion! Dreams don't die even after deliveries. Keep batting!”

Someone even asked, “Would it be possible to locate this person? I'd love to gift him a bat of his choice. I'm not very rich or anything like that, but the amount of pure happiness this gave him genuinely touched my heart.”

“The cricket is an emotion for many. We still do bowling action while walking with friends and pretend to play it around invisibly,” said a person.

A comment read, “So many people trash their dreams just to carry responsibilities.”

“Many dreams have died due to the burden of financial load. But dreams are dreams; they linger on,” echoed a few.

While the identity of the delivery worker is still unknown, the short clip has reminded many people why cricket continues to be more than just a sport in India. Sometimes, even a few shadow shots in a hallway are enough to tell a bigger story.

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