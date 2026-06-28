62-Year-Old Chennai Man Proves You Don't Need A Gym To Stay Fit

In a time when social media is packed with intense workout routines, expensive supplements, and strict diet trends, one 62-year-old man from Chennai is reminding everyone that staying healthy can actually be quite simple.

A video shared by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan on Instagram has caught the internet's attention for all the right reasons. The senior citizen, who has a lean and energetic physique, follows a lifestyle that's easy to understand and surprisingly practical.

Interestingly, he never realised that people would find his fitness inspiring. Speaking in the video, he smiled and said, "I didn't know I was that fit."

No Gym, No Weights, Just Movement

Unlike many fitness enthusiasts, he doesn't spend hours lifting weights or following complicated training plans. His secret lies in staying active every single day.

His mornings begin with a stretching routine to improve flexibility and mobility. In the evenings, he heads out to play badminton.

He also sticks to a regular sleep schedule, getting around six hours of sleep every night, which he believes is an important part of staying healthy.

His Daily Meals

His diet is equally uncomplicated. Instead of counting calories or following trendy eating plans, he relies on balanced, home-cooked meals and eats at fixed times.

His day starts with three idlis, egg whites, and a bowl of salad for breakfast. He has channa as a snack to keep him going until lunch.

Lunch usually includes chapati, curd rice, and vegetables. Dinner is just as wholesome, featuring chapati with vegetables, along with either channa or black dal for protein.

His Advice For Youngsters

The Chennai resident believes good health starts with moving your body every day. He encourages young people to stretch regularly and take part in activities that make them sweat, whether it's walking, running, or playing a sport.

He also has a clear message when it comes to food. According to him, avoiding junk food is one of the best decisions anyone can make. He pointed out that even vegetarian junk food isn't necessarily healthy if it's heavily processed.

For him, staying healthy goes beyond diet and exercise. He believes mental well-being and quality sleep play a major role in preventing health issues as we grow older.

His advice is simple: don't let stress take over, get proper rest, and make exercise a daily habit.

While there's no magic formula for a long and healthy life, his routine proves that small, consistent choices can go a long way.