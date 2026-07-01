10 Squats Vs 30-Minute Walk: Which Is More Effective?

Walking has long been regarded as one of the easiest and most effective ways to stay healthy. It requires no special equipment, supports weight management, improves heart health, and helps regulate blood sugar.

However, new research suggests that a simple set of squats performed throughout the day may deliver even greater benefits for post-meal glucose control. Shocking, right?

But a 2024 study titled “Enhanced muscle activity during interrupted sitting improves glycemic control in overweight and obese men” found that performing 10 squats every 45 minutes was more effective at reducing post-meal blood sugar than completing a single 30-minute walk.

According to the researchers, the frequent squat routine improved blood sugar control by around 40% compared to one continuous walking session.

The study involved 18 overweight and obese men who took part in a controlled crossover trial. Researchers compared four different activity patterns: uninterrupted sitting, one 30-minute walk, short walking breaks every 45 minutes, and squat sessions performed every 45 minutes.

The findings showed that all forms of movement were better than prolonged sitting. However, breaking up sedentary time with regular activity produced greater improvements in blood sugar regulation than a single exercise session.

Researchers attributed the effect to the repeated activation of the quadriceps and gluteal muscles, the body's largest muscle groups. These muscles absorb glucose from the bloodstream to use as fuel, helping lower blood sugar levels when activated frequently.

Why Does Frequent Movement Matter?

Sitting for long periods can reduce the body's ability to regulate blood sugar effectively. Incorporating short movement breaks throughout the day keeps large muscle groups active, allowing them to continually draw glucose from the bloodstream rather than relying on one workout to do the job.

Benefits Of Walking Daily

Walking remains one of the most accessible forms of exercise and offers several well-established health benefits, including:

Supporting weight management.

Keeping metabolism active.

Helping the body efficiently switch between burning carbohydrates and fat.

Regulating hunger-related hormones.

Promoting overall cardiovascular and metabolic health.

Benefits Of Squats

Squats also provide significant health benefits, particularly when performed regularly. They build and maintain lower-body strength. Activate major muscle groups, including the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. Improve balance and reduce the risk of falls, and support bone density.