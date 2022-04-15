Kolkata Police Raids Fake Call Centre, Arrests 8, Seizes Laptops, Phones

Kolkata Police seized at least 13 laptops, 8 mobile phones, hard-disks and Rs 19 lakh (Representational)

At least eight people were arrested after a fake call centre was raided by Kolkata Police in the city's Garden Reach area, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Garden Reach area late on Wednesday night and busted a call centre which was operating without any valid licence, the officer said on Thursday.

The owner of the call centre managed to escape.

Police has seized at least 13 laptops, eight mobile phones, four hard-disks and Rs 19 lakh, he said.

"We are investigating the matter... It seems they were collecting money by duping people under the pretext of mending computer systems. They were keeping the money deposited in a bank account and then transferring them to some other as per requirement," the officer added.



