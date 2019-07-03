Biker Hits Senior Citizen, Drags Traffic Cop For 100 Metres In Kolkata

Biker drags traffic constable for nearly 100 metres in Kolkata (Representational Image)

A traffic constable was dragged for nearly 100 metres on the road on Monday night in Kolkata by a rogue biker, who was trying to flee the scene after hitting a pedestrian, a police officer said.

Traffic constable Tapan Orang, who suffered serious injuries on his hands and legs in the incident, is currently recuperating at a police hospital, he said.

According to reports, the helmetless biker hit a senior citizen on Syed Amir Ali Avenue in front of Quest Mall around 10.45 pm on Monday.

As the pedestrian fell on the busy street, traffic constable Tapang Orang tried to get hold of the biker, but was dragged for nearly 100 metres.

A case has been registered and CCTV footages were being scanned to ascertain the identity of the errant biker, the officer said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma met Tapan Orang at the hospital on Tuesday evening and lauded him for his efforts.

A traffic sergeant, who was on duty in the area on Monday night, said Tapan Orang had signaled the biker to stop as he was not wearing a helmet.

"The biker did not pay heed to his instruction and hit a pedestrian while trying to flee. It was then that traffic constable Tapang Orang tried to grab the bike by its rear end."

"Instead of stopping, the biker dragged Tapang Orang for nearly 100 metres on the road. We tried to chase him but he managed to escape," the sergeant said.

