Kerala Doctor Mentioned Fiance's Name, His Role In Suicide Note: Police Report

The doctor was found unconscious in her apartment.

A government post graduate doctor, who was arrested here for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman colleague, had demanded one and a half kilos of gold and acres of land as dowry from her, according to police.

The depression caused due to continuous mental harassment and pressure exerted by him (Dr Ruwais) for the exorbitant dowry, which her family was unable to provide, had prompted Dr Shahana to end her life in an apartment here on Tuesday, police said.

The Medical College police, investigating the incident of the suicide of the young woman doctor, included the shocking details in their remand report submitted at a court here on Thursday evening.

The suicide note recovered from the apartment, purportedly written by the victim, clearly mentioned the name of Dr Ruwais, the accused and his role that led her to take the extreme step, as per the report.

The 27-year-old medico, a student in the ortho department of the Government Medical College here, was found unconscious in her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital.

Based on the remarks in the suicide note and the statements by the victim's mother and elder brother, police arrested Ruwais for allegedly abetting Shahana's suicide after backing out from their marriage proposal due to dowry.

According to the remand report, the young medico wrote in the suicide note that "It is true that my family cannot provide one and half kilo grams of gold and acres of land if they ask for the same." Shahana also wrote that his intention was to ruin her life by promising to marry her, and she was ending her life due to their desire for a dowry, police said.

Besides the sections of abetment of suicide, investigators slapped the Dowry Prohibition Act also against the accused medico.

Describing him as a "proponent of dowry", which is a social menace, police, in the remand report, also alleged that the accused was responsible for the death of the young doctor who was hope of the future.

A local court here had remanded the accused to 14 days judicial custody.

Earlier, Shahana's brother Jasim Nas had told the media that Ruwais and his family -- especially his father -- were adamant about huge dowry.

Though he had assured them that he was ready to give them as much money he could, they were not ready for a compromise and backed out from the marriage which had devastated his sister, Nas said.

"Ruwais finally told her that money was more important to him, which shocked Shahana," he had said.

People from various walks of life, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan, expressed shock over the suicide of the woman doctor and strongly condemned the practise of giving and accepting a dowry.

Reacting on the matter, Vijayan said that young women should be encouraged to reject proposals where dowry demands are made, and that public opinion has to change with regard to the practice.

"If someone demands dowry, they (women) should be able to strongly reject such proposals. Society and families need to support them for that," he said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the government ordered a probe into the death of Shahana after allegations of dowry related issues causing the suicide cropped up.

The state Minority Commission also intervened in the issue and initiated a case on its own based on media reports. Its Chairperson A A Rasheed directed the district collector, city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the Commission during its next sitting here on December 14 and submit a report on the incident.

State Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi visited Shahana's residence in nearby Venjaramoodu and consoled her mother on Wednesday.

The victim's father, who was working in the Middle East, died recently.

Expressing grief and concern over the alleged suicide of the young doctor, Ms Sathidevi said stringent measures should be taken if the mental agony caused due to dowry had forced her to take the extreme step.

