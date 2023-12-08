Kerala Doctor Named In Girlfriend's Suicide Note Suspended By Medical Body

Kerala doctors EA Ruwais and Shahana were in a relationship

A Kerala doctor whose 26-year-old girlfriend died by suicide after he cancelled their wedding over dowry demands has been suspended by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The IMA in a statement confirmed their decision to suspend EA Ruwais, who has been accused by his 26-year-old girlfriend Shahana in her suicide note of driving her to take the extreme step over his and his family's dowry demands.

"Dr EA Ruwais, a member of the Indian Medical Association, alleged to be involved in the abetment of the suicide of a woman doctor pursuing her 2nd-year postgraduate training in surgery, has been arrested by the police under the dowry prohibition act and remanded to judicial custody," the IMA said in a statement.

"Considering the very grievous nature of the allegations and arrest, Dr Joseph Benaven, President, Indian Medical Association Kerala State Branch hereby suspend Dr EA Ruwais, from the membership of IMA pending final decision," the statement said.

"It is true that my family cannot provide one and a half kg of gold, acres of land if they ask for the same," Dr Shahana wrote in the purported note. The police recovered the suicide note from the apartment where she was found dead.

Shahana's family alleged that the accused's family demanded 150 gold sovereigns, 15 acres of land and a BMW car in dowry. When Shahana's family said they could not meet the demand, her boyfriend's family called off the wedding.

The police, quoting the suicide note, said her boyfriend's intention was to ruin her life by promising to marry her. In the suicide note, Dr Shahana said everyone seemed focused on money, according to Matrubhumi.

Jasim Nas, Dr Shahana's brother, told Matrubhumi, "In November, my mother and I visited their home and met his family. His father was adamant on dowry. I told them that we would give as much as we could, but they were not ready to negotiate."

Shahana has two siblings; her father died two years ago.

Ruwais and Shahana were in a relationship, "but he did not stand by her", Jasim said. "We were open to the idea of a registry marriage, but Ruwais wanted the dowry demanded by his parents. He backed out," he said, adding that these developments broke her sister emotionally.

"She decided to marry him because she thought he was a good man," he told the media.