'He Didn't Stand By Her': Doctor's Brother On How Dowry Demand Crushed Her

Dr Shahana Suicide Case: Shahana was impressed by Ruwais' popularity as a student leader.

Jasim Nas did not want her sister Shahana to marry into a family that demanded dowry. But the 26-year-old doctor was certain that she had chosen a "good man". Jasim had agreed to support the match, only for his sister's happiness.

Jasim lost his sister to suicide this Monday. She was upset after her boyfriend Dr Ruwais ES called off the wedding over dowry. His family wanted 150 gold sovereigns, a BMW car and 15 acres of land, but Shahana's family had said they could not fulfil the demands.

Jasim told Mathrubhumi that it was Ruwais who came to their home with the proposal and said he wanted to marry Shahana. "In November, my mother and I visited their home and met his family. His father was adamant on dowry. I told them that we would give as much as we could, but they were not ready to negotiate," he said. Shahana's has two siblings. Her father, who worked in the Gulf, died two years back.

Ruwais and Shahana were in a relationship, "but he did not stand by her", Jasim said. "We were open to the idea of a registry marriage, but Ruwais wanted the dowry demanded by his parents. He backed out," he said, adding that these developments broke her sister emotionally.

Jasim said she had told Shahana to move on, but she could not. She was horrified how she would share her workplace with Ruwais after all that had happened, he said. This Monday, she overdosed on anaesthesia. A note in her room read, "Everyone wants money only."

Ruwais has now been arrested and charged with abetment to suicide and under dowry prevention laws.

Shahana and Ruwais were pursuing their postgraduation at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Ruwais, local media reports said, was a popular student leader on the campus and was on the state committee of the Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association. Local media reports said he had come into the spotlight during the protests over the death of 23-year-old doctor Vandana Das earlier this year. Dr Das was stabbed to death on duty by an addict suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

Ruwais has now been removed by the organisation following the serious allegations.

Shahana, her brother said, was impressed by Ruwais' popularity as a student leader. "She decided to marry him because she thought he was a good man," he told the media.

State health minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the matter. Ruwais has also been suspended by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in the aftermath of the allegations.