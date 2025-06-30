Tortured For "300 Gold Sovereigns", Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu

A 27-year-old woman, who was married only about two and a half months ago, has died by suicide after holding her husband and in-laws responsible for her decision to end her life, police said on Monday.

Just before she ended her life by consuming pesticide, the woman, Rithanya, in an audio message to her father, alleged that her husband, Kavinkumar, tortured her physically. She alleged that her father-in-law Easwaramurthy and mother-in-law Chitradevi caused her mental torture.

The victim's father alleged that her husband and in-laws demanded dowry, and problems began just about 15 days following the wedding. He told reporters that her daughter had to endure "physical, mental and monetary torture." Her in-laws harassed her, stating that her father assured "300-500 sovereigns gold" but she had brought less to her matrimonial home.

On such allegations of dowry harassment, a police officer said the accused would be charged with that offence only if the inquiry by the RDO recommends such an action.

On June 28, the woman parked her car on the roadside at Chettipudur near Sevur, about 12 kms from Avinashi in Tiruppur, and consumed poison. Local people alerted police after finding the car parked for a long time, police said.

Further, in that message, she allegedly said that her marriage to Kavin was actually a "plan." It was hatched by her husband and his family.

"It is very much a torture daily, daily; they are assaulting me mentally. Physically, he (Kavinkumar) is torturing me," she said, weeping in her message.

She said she did not think that it was possible to continue with such a life. "You (father) and mom are my world," the young woman is heard saying in the audio, adding her parents' dreams for her did not realize.

Finally, before ending her life, she sought forgiveness from her parents.

The woman's husband and his parents were arrested subsequently, and the Revenue Divisional Officer initiatedan inquiry into the death.

