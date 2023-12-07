Her Wedding Cancelled Over BMW, Gold Demand, Kerala Doctor Dies By Suicide

The doctor left behind a note that read, "Everyone wants money only"

A 26-year-old doctor has died by suicide in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly after her boyfriend refused to marry her because her family could not fulfill dowry demands. State health minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the death of Dr Shahana, who was pursuing a postgraduate course at the surgery department of Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police have registered a case against the boyfriend under the abetment to suicide charge and dowry prevention laws. They have recorded the statements of the woman's relatives.

According to local media reports, Dr Shahana lived with her mother and two siblings. Her father, who worked in the Gulf, died two years back. She was in a relationship with Dr EA Ruwais and the two decided to marry.

Dr Shahana's family has alleged that Dr Ruwais' family demanded 150 gold sovereigns, 15 acres of land and a BMW car in dowry. When Dr Shahana's family said they cannot meet the demand, her boyfriend's family called off the wedding, Mathrubhumi reported. This left the young doctor very upset, and she died by suicide, local residents have alleged. A suicide note found at her apartment read, "Everyone wants money only", it is learnt.

The health minister has said the state Women and Child Development department has been asked to submit a report on the allegations of dowry demand.

The state Minority Commission is also looking into the matter. The panel's chairperson AA Rasheed has asked the district collector, the city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the commission on December 14 and submit a report.

The state women's commission chairperson P Sathidevi visited Dr Shahana's home and met the family. Ms Sathidevi said strong steps must be taken if the mental agony caused due to the dowry demand pushed the young doctor to suicide.