Indian Navy Divers Rescue 20 After Boat Capsizes During Race In Kerala

A boat with 20 people capsized during a race in Dharmadom in Muzhappilangad in this north Kerala district on Saturday, but a swift action by Indian Navy divers helped them reach the shore safely.

The accident happened amidst the Champions Boat League-23 Race, a Defence statement said.

Participants, including non-swimmers, were in the boat, it said.

During the course of the race, one of the boats carrying participants got flooded and toppled in water, Navy said, adding that the Indian Navy diving team of Southern Naval Command, deployed to oversee the safety and security measures, "swiftly responded to the situation".

"Amidst Champions Boat League-23 Race held today at #Dharmadom, Muzhappilangad, a boat with 20 participants, including non-swimmers capsized.The @indiannavy divers under @IN_HQSNC swiftly came to their rescue & jumped into action," Defence PRO said in a post in "X" (formerly Twitter).

#HarKaamDeshKeNaam

Amidst Champions Boat League-23 Race held today at #Dharmadom, Muzhappilangad, a boat with 20 participants, including non-swimmers capsized.

The @indiannavy divers under @IN_HQSNC swiftly came to their rescue & jumped into action.

They also shared pictures of the rescue mission on the social media.

Navy said the diving team threw life buoys and jumped into the water.

"All participants, which included some children, were safely rescued and brought to shore. Swift action by the Indian Navy Diving Team saved precious life," Navy said in a statement.

