BJP's V Muraleedharan Accuses Kerala Chief Minister Of Flouting Covid Norms

V Muraleedharan called Kerala Chief Minister "Covidiot" for not following Covid protocols.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan on Thursday called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan "Covidiot" for not following COVID-19 protocols despite being positive for coronavirus.

"Covidiot, you know what it means. There is no other word that can be used for a chief minister who continuously violates COVID-19 protocols. As per doctors of Calicut Medical College, the Kerala CM tested positive on April 4 and on April 6 he voted without following the protocols," said Mr Muraleedharan.

Mr Vijayan was on Wednesday discharged from Kozhikode Medical College after treatment. He was admitted to medical college on April 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After seven days, he got tested negative and was subsequently discharged.

It also makes controversy as by the protocol, if someone found positive, his next COVID-19 test should be after 10 days. This protocol has, however, been not followed in the chief minister's case.

On March 3, the Kerala Chief Minister had taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Thiruvananthapuram's District Medical Office.

He had travelled extensively throughout the state during the campaign for the April 6 assembly polls. He had also participated in the roadshow at Dharmadam on the last day of the campaign.