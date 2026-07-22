Karnataka Teen Forced To Drink Alcohol, Raped

A temple visit turned into a nightmare for a teenager in Karnataka after she was allegedly raped. The victim, identified as a 14-year-old from Devanahalli near Bengaluru, was lured under the pretext of visiting a temple and forced to consume alcohol. She was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

The case came to light after the girl returned home following a night-long absence. When she did come home, her mother enquired about her absence and that is when the minor narrated the incident. A police complaint was subsequently filed.

According to police sources, on July 17, one Renuka took the minor away on the pretext of visiting a temple. From there, she was joined by two more people -- Naveen and Venkataramana -- who took her to a secluded place in an auto-rickshaw.

The minor was allegedly forced to consume alcohol. When she asked to let her go home, the accused allegedly made her stay under the fear of being scolded by her parents.

"They made her drink alcohol. After that, they took her near her home in an auto. There she insisted on going home," police said and added, "They told her, 'No, you're drunk. If we take you home now, you'll get caught and your father will scold you,' and somehow persuaded her. They then took her to another location and raped her."

Police have registered the case of alleged gang rape.

The minor was sexually assaulted and raped in an under-construction building. After dropping her near her house the following morning, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.



Based on the minor's complaint, a case has been registered against the three accused.