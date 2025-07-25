Karnataka Girl, 4, Raped In School, Mother Found Out When She Returned Home

A four-year-old girl has allegedly been raped at her school in Karnataka's Bidar, with the police registering a case against an unknown person.

The incident took place on July 23 and came to light after she returned home, and her mother found her bleeding from her private parts.

She was dropped off at school by her father in the morning and then picked up around 2.30 pm, according to the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by NDTV

When she returned home, her mother saw her bleeding from her private parts when she was changing her clothes.

She is currently being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

The police are yet to record the statement of the girl and have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

They are also probing if the bleeding stemmed from sexual assault.

This month, a 21-year-old man was arrested for raping a four-year-old in Karnataka's Mandya. The accused was identified as Praveen, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Her parents, originally from Bihar, have been working for over a year at a plywood factory in Mandya, where the accused was also an employee.

The alleged sexual assault took place when the girl, who was playing with her friends, was lured by the accused to a secluded area.

The children informed the parents, who went in search of the child and found her with the accused. The man was caught and handed over to the police.