Karnataka Health Minister Slams Opposition For Politicising Covid Advisory

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar today denounced the political twist being given to the state government's COVID-19 related advisory, by the opposition parties, saying it was issued based on scientific evidence and not for political reasons.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is continuing his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' across the country, the JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy is conducting 'Pancharatna Yatra.'

With just four months left for the assembly elections in Karnataka, the political atmosphere in the state is charged. However, in view of the Covid situation in certain parts of the world, especially, China and the United States, the Karnataka government issued an advisory about the dos and don'ts.

The JD(S) has come down heavily on the government's move, saying the advisory is aimed at restricting it from taking out 'Pancharatna Yatra.'

Reacting to the accusation, the Health Minister said, "Action taken to control COVID-19 is based on scientific evidence and not political reasons."

"I can only pity them because Kumaraswamy has been touring the state for the past 30 days and abstained from the very important winter session of assembly in Belagavi," Mr Sudhakar told reporters in Belagavi.

Rahul Gandhi has been continuing his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for more than 100 days and during this course no one spoke about it, he added.

"We are now speaking because of the cases rising in China, Japan, Korea and the US. Our priority is to protect our people."

