Karnataka Votes Today In Prelude To Big Fight In 2019: 10 Points

Karnataka election 2018: Voting will take place in 222 of 224 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm
New Delhi: Karnataka votes today in an election that will decide the future of the Congress as it fights an aggressive campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP to wrest another big opposition-ruled state and also regain their only gateway to the south. It is the last major state held by the Congress under Rahul Gandhi, whose leadership will be tested for the first time since he took charge as party chief in December. Opinion polls predict that it will be a close fight, which could give regional party Janata Dal Secular a chance to play an important role in government formation. In an acrimonious campaign, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi targeted each other in rival rallies. The results on Tuesday will be a weather vane ahead of more state elections later this year and the national polls.
Here are the top 10 updates in Karnataka elections 2018:
Voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm in 222 of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka assembly, in which the Congress has a slim majority. In one constituency, voting was cancelled after the BJP candidate died.
Hours before the election, the BJP scored a moral victory of sorts as polling in the Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru was deferred over the discovery of nearly 10,000 voter IDs in an apartment. The BJP has accused the Congress of attempting to rig the polls.
If the Congress loses, it will be difficult for the party to claim the lead in any political alliance against the BJP in 2019. The party, which ruled the country for over seven decades, holds only three other states - Punjab, Puducherry and Mizoram - after losing power in every state it has ruled since 2014.
Winning Karnataka is also important for the BJP, which rules 21 states accounting for about 70 per cent of the national population but is yet to wedge its foot into the south, which sends 130 lawmakers to parliament.
The BJP's rule in Karnataka between 2008 and 2013 was bedeviled by feuds and allegations of corruption. One of its three chief ministers during that time, BS Yeddyurappa, was jailed over corruption charges.
In 2013, a deeply divided BJP meant an easy win for the Congress, which won 122 seats.
Mr Yeddyurappa is the BJP's presumptive chief minister this time and is contesting in Shikaripura. Corruption charges and questions around his age - officially 75 - have been awkward for the party throughout the campaign.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, 69, is contesting from two seats, Chamundeshwari and Badami, with the Congress leaving nothing to chance. He faces tough fights in both - in Chamundeshwari, the BJP and JDS have teamed up. In Badami, the BJP has fielded B Sriramulu, an aide of the powerful and wealthy Reddy brothers.
The Congress is relying on the votes of Dalits, Muslims and Kurubas - the community to which Siddaramaiah belongs. The Congress government has taken controversial decisions to propose a new state flag, stress on the local Kannada language and declare the Lingayat community - a powerful and electorally significant Hindu sect - a separate religion.
No incumbent government has been re-elected in Karnataka since 1985, when the Janata Dal led by Ramakrishna Hegde had retained power.
The JDS of former prime minister Deve Gowda is banking on its consistent performance in southern Karnataka.