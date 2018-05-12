Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: BS Yeddyurappa, Sadananda Gowda Vote Early

Bengaluru: Karnataka Election: After high-decibel campaigning that lasted for weeks, close to five crore people in Karnataka will decide on who will form the next government in the state. Voting in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 for 222 seats began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state faces a tough challenge from the BJP which is hoping to return to power in Karnataka, the only southern state it has ruled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 20 meetings in the last ten days of campaigning to give a final push to the BJP whose chief ministerial candidate is BS Yeddyurappa. An aggressive Karnataka poll campaign by the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, saw him touring across the state and interacting with voters from all walks of life. The war of words between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi often got bitter and personal, especially in the last leg of campaigning.
On Friday, the Election Commission deferred voting in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, where nearly 10,000 voter cards were found in a flat, to May 28. Voting for another constituency in Bengaluru was postponed due to the death of the BJP candidate and the sitting legislator. The votes will be counted for 222 of the 224 seats next Tuesday, May 15.
Opinion polls have predicted that neither the Congress, nor the BJP will get majority in the state and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's Janata Dal (Secular) will be the kingmaker.
Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 voting day:
Union Minister, BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda casts his vote in Puttur.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BS Yeddyurappa was seen offering his prayers and performing a puja before stepping out to the polling booth.
BJP Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa casts his vote in Shikarpur, Shimoga. #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/NCrU6NFrMM- ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018
BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa arrives at a polling booth in Shikaripura to vote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters in Karnataka to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. PM Modi tweeted, "Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation."
High security in place ahead of Karnataka Elections 2018
There will be 10,500 police personnel deployed in Bengaluru city limits during the voting hours today. In addition, there will be staff from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and other units.
Here's what is at stake in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018:
The BJP is contesting in 223 of the 224 seats, the Congress in 221. The JD(S)-BSP combine is contesting in 218 seats. 180 settling legislators are contesting. 1,142 Independents too are contesting in today's elections.
