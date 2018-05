Karnataka Election 2018: A Look At Heavyweight Candidates

Karnataka election result will be announced on May 15.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 will be held for 223 constituencies on Saturday. A total of 2,636 candidates are in the poll fray with BJP, Congress and JD (S) as the main contesting parties. After a high-voltage campaign, often turning bitter and personal, all eyes are set on the heavyweights. Here's a low down on the main candidates fighting the Karnataka election 2018:

BJP's B Sreeramulu, Janardhan Reddy's close aide and sitting lawmaker, who is fighting from Badami against Congress' Siddaramaiah, the current chief minister of the state and BJP's chief ministerial candidate and sitting lawmaker from Shikaripura constituency are among the top candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Other heavyweights from the BJP include - Jagadish Shettar, leader of Opposition and former chief minister from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, G Somashekara Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy, the famous Reddy brothers involved in illegal mining, from Bellary City and Harapanahalli respectively. Senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa (Shimoga) , S Suresh Kumar (Rajajinagar), R Ashoka (Padmanabanagar) are also to watch out for in Karnataka election 2018.

From Congress, the list of heavyweights for Karnataka poll 2018 include Rahim Khan (Bidar), H K Patil (Gadag), R V Deshpande (Haliyal), five times lawmaker KB Koliwad from Ranebennur, Anil H Lad from Bellary City, Kagodu Thimmappa from Sagar, President of the KPCC - G Parameshwara from Koratagere, KR Ramesh Kumar from Srinivaspur, Krishna Byregowda contesting from Byatarayanapura and K J George from Sarvagnanagar.

Bengaluru Mayor R Sampath Raj from CV Raman Nagar, veteran Congressman R Roshan Baig from Shivajinagar, working president of KPCC Dinesh Gundu Rao from Gandhinagar, State Home Minister and six times lawmaker Ramalinga Reddy from BTM Layout, state minister of energy DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, contesting from Varuna constituency, are some of the heavyweights from the Congress party for Karnataka polls 2018.

Among the heavyweights from JD (S) are - S Madhu Bangarappa, son of former CM S Bangarappa who is contesting from Sorab constituency. HD Kumaraswamy, party state president and former chief minister from Ramanagaram, H D Revanna, son of HD Devegowda, fighting from Holenarasipur, AH Vishwanath from Hunsur, Chikkanna from Heggadadevankote, GT Devegowda from Chamundeshwari and KS Rangappa from Chamaraja.

Subramanyam Sharma, All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP) party leader and grandson of former presidents VV Giri and S Radhakrishnan is also among the list of heavyweight candidates for Karnataka election 2018.