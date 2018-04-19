Karnataka Election 2018: Complete List of 218 Congress Candidates

With less than a month to go for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, the Congress on April 15 released its list of 218 candidates. The party is yet to name candidates for the remaining six out of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru this time. He had been contesting from the Varuna constituency since 2008, but this time he has left it for his son, Dr Yatheendra.Apart from Mr Siddaramaiah and his son, the children of at least four sitting legislators have also been given tickets. The family combos in the list include home minister Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Soumya, law minister TB Jayachandra and son, housing minister M Krishnappa and son Priya Krishna and Shamanur Shivshankarappa and son SS Mallikarjun.State Congress chief Dr G Parameshwara has been given the Korategere ticket despite losing last time. DK Shivakumar, a controversial minister in Siddaramaiah's cabinet, will contest from Kanakapura. Other leaders like RV Deshpande and UT Khader will contest from Haliyal and Mangalore seats, respectively.Film star Ambareesh has been given the Mandya ticket. So far the Congress candidate for the Shantinagar seat in Bengaluru has not been announced. The seat is currently held by NA Haris, whose son was recently arrested for alleged assault.The elections to the 224-seat assembly in Karnataka are scheduled for May 12. Counting of votes will take place three days later. Karnataka is the only big state where is the Congress is in power.