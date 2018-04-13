Karnataka Assembly Election Next Month, A Lookback At 2013 Election

Karnataka Election result will be announced on May 15, 2018. The state has 224 seats.

New Delhi: Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 in all 224 constituencies. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janta Dal (S) - JD (S), along with their allies, will take on the incumbent Indian National Congress. Aam Aadmi Party will also make its debut in the state. 56,696 polling stations will be set-up for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 and the results will be announced on May 15.