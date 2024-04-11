Rs 45.67 Crore Cash Seized In Karnataka Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024

In addition, 1,172 different types of vehicles have been seized. (Representational)

The Election Commission on Thursday said that Rs 45.67 crore cash and alcohol worth over Rs 146 crore was seized and 1,544 FIRs in this regard have been filed since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16. Total seizures worth Rs 292.74 crore have been made till date, the EC said.

The general elections in the 28 constituencies in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 45.67 crore cash, liquor bottles worth over Rs 146 crore, narcotic substances worth Rs 9.70 crore, gold worth Rs 10.81 crore and freebies worth Rs 7.73 crore since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

The Excise Department has booked 1,938 heinous cases, 2,400 cases for breach of license conditions, 118 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 11,790 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965.

In addition, 1,172 different types of vehicles have been seized.

