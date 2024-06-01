In Karnataka, NDA Gets The Most Seats, Congress Trails: Exit Polls

Exit polls: NDA is shown winning most seats in Karnataka

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win a much higher number of seats in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha election, according to exit polls.

The state has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat predicted 20 seats for the NDA, and 8 for the Congress.

India Today-Axis My India gave the NDA 23-25 seats, and the Congress 3-5 seats.

India TV-CNX gave the NDA 19-25 and the Congress 4-8 seats.

Jan Ki Baat predicted the NDA will win 21-23 and the Congress 7-5 seats.

Republic TV-P MARQ predicted 22 seats for the NDA, and 6 for Congress.

ABP News-C Voter predicted 23-25 for NDA and 3-5 for the Congress.

India News-D-Dynamics predicted 23 seats for the NDA and 5 for the Congress.

Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.