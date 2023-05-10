Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Voting Ends In Karnataka, Over To Exit Polls

Voting for Karnataka elections ended a short while ago. Next up, there's exit polls. The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and much higher for the opposition Congress, which is hoping to come back to power. HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) is the third player in the polls. Mr Kumaraswamy's party, which has often enjoyed the role of a kingmaker, maintains that it will get enough seats to form a government on its own.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aaam Aadmi Party too is contesting the polls in the southern state. So is Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Here are the live updates on the exit polls results:

May 10, 2023 18:49 (IST) 3 Exit Polls Give Edge To Congress, 2 To BJP, Hung Assembly Predicted

A hung house is predicted in Karnataka, say exit polls. Three exit polls have given edge to Congress, while 2 are in favour of the the BJP.

May 10, 2023 18:24 (IST) Three-Cornered Fight In Karnataka

The BJP is hoping for another straight term, the Congress is banking on the revolving door trend. The JDS, which dominates over 61 seats, may play spoiler.

May 10, 2023 18:21 (IST) BJP Hit By "40% Commission Sarkar" Charge

The BJP's popularity has been hit by corruption allegations, with the Congress alleging that it is "40% commission sarkar" charge.

May 10, 2023 18:16 (IST) Karnataka Elections: What Happened In 2018 Elections

In 2018, the BJP emerged as the top vote-getter but fell short of securing a ruling majority. They assumed power a year later -- allegedly by persuading members of the ruling coalition to defect.

May 10, 2023 18:11 (IST) Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi Powers BJP Show

The BJP campaign was powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held massive rallies, roadshows and came down heavily on the principal rival Congress.