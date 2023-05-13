Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Vote Today, Who Will Form The Government

Votes for the Karnataka assembly polls will be counted today, with a fierce fight expected between archrivals BJP and the Congress. The electoral fortunes of top leaders-- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known today. In the 224-seat Karnataka assembly, a party needs to win 113 seats to form the government. Of the total 224 seats, 36 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 15 for scheduled tribes.
Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while also indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state. The JD(S) is expecting for a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Election Results:
The electoral fortunes of top leaders - Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and Mr Kumaraswamy will be decided today.
Counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, which witnessed a fierce contest between rivals BJP and the Congress, will be held today.
Karnataka registered a record voter turnout of 73.19% on May 10, surpassing the 72.36% recorded during the 2018 assembly polls.
Seven out of 10 exit polls have showed Karnataka is heading for a hung assembly. Two have predicted an outright victory for the Congress and one for the BJP. Those expecting a hung house also indicated that HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) is likely to play the kingmaker. Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.