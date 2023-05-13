Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Vote Today, Who Will Form The Government

Karnataka Election Results: Polling took place on May 10.

Votes for the Karnataka assembly polls will be counted today, with a fierce fight expected between archrivals BJP and the Congress. The electoral fortunes of top leaders-- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known today. In the 224-seat Karnataka assembly, a party needs to win 113 seats to form the government. Of the total 224 seats, 36 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 15 for scheduled tribes.

Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while also indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state. The JD(S) is expecting for a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Election Results:

May 13, 2023 06:46 (IST) Election Results 2023: BJP, Congress Fight To Win 113 Seats

In the 224-seat Karnataka assembly, a party needs to win 113 seats to form the government. Of the total 224 seats, 36 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 15 for scheduled tribes.



May 13, 2023 06:39 (IST) Election Results 2023: Fortunes Of Top Leaders To Be Decided Today

The electoral fortunes of top leaders - Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and Mr Kumaraswamy will be decided today.

May 13, 2023 06:34 (IST) Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes In Karnataka Assembly Election On Saturday

Counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, which witnessed a fierce contest between rivals BJP and the Congress, will be held today.

May 13, 2023 06:32 (IST) Elections 2023: Karnataka Registered A Record Voter Turnout

Karnataka registered a record voter turnout of 73.19% on May 10, surpassing the 72.36% recorded during the 2018 assembly polls.

May 13, 2023 06:27 (IST) Karnataka Results: Fierce Three-Cornered Contest

Karnataka will today witness a fierce three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, had also fielded some candidates.

