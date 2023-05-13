PM Congratulates Congress For Karnataka Win, Mention For BJP Workers

Karnataka results 2023: PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Congress party for its win in the Karnataka assembly election. He also thanked BJP workers for working hard on the party's campaign.

The BJP lost its only fortress in the south today, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceding defeat shortly after the Congress leads went past 130 seats. The BJP is ahead on 60-plus seats and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) in over 20 seats.

"Congratulations to the Congress party for their victory in the Karnataka assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," PM Modi tweeted today.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP karyakartas (party workers). We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi had campaigned extensively across Karnataka for the BJP. The party's leaders in the state had been confident PM Modi's campaigns would give them the much-needed boost to retain power in the state.