As Congress Wins Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa 'Respectfully' Accepts Verdict

Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today said the Assembly election results will have no bearing on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also said the party will strive hard to win 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State, a feat it achieved in the 2019 elections.

"The election result has no connection with the 2024 election. We had won 25 seats and again we will make sincere efforts to win those many seats again to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister," the four-time Chief Minister told reporters here.

Appealing to party workers not to panic by the Karnataka results, he said the party will introspect the reasons behind its defeat.

"I respectfully accept this verdict of the people," Mr Yediyurappa said.

He asked the Congress to honour the promises it made to the people.

"You had gone to every door offering guarantees and promised to fulfill them immediately after coming to power. It's your duty to fulfill them," he said.

He was referring to the five guarantees the Congress' has promised to implement on the first day of coming to power in Karnataka.

These promises are: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).



