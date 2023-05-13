BJP's Last-Minute Bid To Draw Lingayats In Karnataka Fails, Congress Gains

Overall, the Congress is leading in 138 out of 224 seats

The BJP's last-minute move to court Karnataka's Lingayat voters did not pay off and the Congress made huge gains in the seats dominated by the influential community, latest trends in the counting of votes indicate.

Lingayats account for 17 per cent of Karnataka's population and can potentially swing outcomes in as many as 78 seats. Out of these 78, the Congress currently leads in 54 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 19. Overall, the Congress is leading in 138 out of 224 seats.

The trend is significant considering the influential community is known to be a key support base of the BJP. The BJP has tall leaders from the community, including veteran BS Yediyurappa and incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai.

The trends also show that the BJP's score on Lingayat dominated seats dropped by as much as 28 and the Congress gained by 29.

The BJP's poor show in these seats comes despite a desperate attempt to reach out to Lingayats in the run-up to the polls.

In a decision that sparked a huge row, the BJP government in March decided to abolish four per cent reservation for Muslims and reallocate the quota among the influential Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Muslims who were eligible for reservation benefits were categorised under the economically weaker sections category.

The BJP government's move has been challenged in Supreme Court. Arguing in court, the Basavaraj Bommai government had said that it had taken a "conscious decision" to not continue with reservation on the sole basis of religion as it is unconstitutional.

The move was, however, seen as the ruling party's desperate attempt to ensure the support of Lingayats and Vokkaligas ahead of a tough electoral contest.

The BJP's chances to draw Lingayat votes became a talking point yet again when Jagadish Shettar, a prominent leader of the community and a former Chief Minister, switched over to the Congress.

Mr Yediyurappa, however, said in the run-up to elections that the BJP has complete support of the Lingayats.

"Hundred per cent Lingayat Community is with us. Congress is trying their level best to create some problems but almost all Lingayats Swamis are with us and told me that they will support BJP," he said.