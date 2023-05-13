'Personal Loss, Not Of Ideology': BJP's CT Ravi On Karnataka Results

Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi has accepted defeat in the election (File)

Four-time Karnataka BJP MLA and the party's national general secretary CT Ravi is losing by over 7,500 votes in Chikmagalur to the Congress's HD Thammaiah, the Election Commission's website shows. Counting on this seat is still going on.

Mr Ravi in a tweet accepted defeat, a huge setback for the BJP leader from the politically influential Vokkaliga community. He is known to be close to the party's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"I accept my loss in the assembly elections. I wholeheartedly thank BJP Chikmagalur karyakartas (party workers) and the people of Chikmagalur for their support to me all these years. I congratulate all the winning candidates and wish them the very best in the coming days," Mr Ravi tweeted.

In another tweet, he attempted to separate his loss from the BJP's.

"Today's loss in the assembly election is our personal loss and not that of our ideology. We will introspect in the coming days and rectify our mistakes. Our efforts to build a Suvarna Karnataka will continue. I thank Kannadigas for all the support extended to us," Mr Ravi tweeted.

Today's loss in the assembly elections is our personal loss and not that of our ideology.



We will introspect in the coming days and rectify our mistakes. Our efforts to build a Suvarna Karnataka will continue.



I thank Kannadigas for all the support extended to us. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) May 13, 2023

Mr Ravi is one of the prominent faces of the BJP in Karnataka. He had risen through the ranks to become the party's national general secretary. The Karnataka leader's gravitas in the BJP's central leadership is proven by the roles he has been assigned - he is also the BJP in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

He had been spearheading BJP's campaign in Karnataka. Mr Ravi was among those who claimed that Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of Mysuru, was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains - Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda - and not by the British and the Maratha army.

His direct attacks on the Congress over issues considered sensitive such as the hijab ban and the controversy over calling halal meat "economic jihad" received support from his party colleagues and well-wishers.

Mr Ravi's supporters had protested over former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's decision to step aside for his son BY Vijayendra to contest the election. Mr Yediyurappa was surrounded by Mr Ravi's supporters during a campaign in Chikmagalur and was forced to call off his rally, after Mr Ravi objected to the former Chief Minister's decision to let his son contest the election.

During the Karnataka campaign, Mr Ravi had accused the Congress of doing politics over Tipu Sultan. Alluding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Ravi had also warned he would use the bulldozer against anyone who disturbed peace and harmony in Karnataka.

But it seems Mr Ravi's ways of engaging with the people of Karnataka did not work.

Many on social media, especially Congress supporters, have taken a swipe at Mr Ravi over the defeat.

"Suggestion for you - stop spreading hatred and work for the people of your constituency," Somen M, a Congress supporter, tweeted. Another Twitter user, Rohan Cornello, said, "Your ideology is hate. And it lost."