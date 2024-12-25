"Handled Like A Terrorist": Karnataka BJP Seeks Probe Into CT Ravi's Arrest

After a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot regarding the arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Tuesday, condemned the treatment of Ravi.

He claimed that CT Ravi was arrested and then transported throughout the night without food or water, adding that he was treated like a terrorist.

Mr Narayanaswamy further demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

"Ashok ji, Bommai ji and MLAs met governor...CT Ravi was arrested and the whole night he was carried here and there without water and food...he was handled like a terrorist...we demanded a judicial inquiry into this..." said Mr Narayanaswamy.

MLC CT Ravi was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Thursday based on a complaint by state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar for allegedly using derogatory remarks against her in the Legislative Council. He was subsequently released after an interim order passed by the Karnataka High Court on Friday.

Minister Hebbalkar on Friday replied to the alleged derogatory remarks made at the Karnataka legislative assembly, while speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Expressing her distress over the alleged remarks, she said that when the BJP leader called Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict," she asked whether his being in accidents made him a murderer."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks of CT Ravi, calling it "a criminal offence."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress government in Karnataka of "misusing" power days after interim bail was granted to the BJP MLC CT Ravi.

Mr Joshi stated that it is a misuse of power. Congress does not believe in democracy and the Constitution. He further alleged that Congress is trying to misuse not only the power, but they are also trying to curb the political activities of their political opponents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)