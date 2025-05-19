Supreme Court Relief For BJP's CT Ravi Over Remark About Woman Minister

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed trial proceedings against Karnataka BJP MLC CT Ravi, who faced criminal charges for sexist comments targeting Congress leader Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the Council building in December last year.

A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Rajesh Bindal heard a challenge to a Karnataka High Court that had refused to quash the cash against Mr Ravi, who had been charged under Section 75 (to do with sexual harassment) and Section 79 (outraging the modesty of a woman) under the new criminal laws.

The main point argued by Mr Ravi this afternoon was that his statements were made during the proceedings in the Legislative Council and, therefore, he had immunity granted to Members of Parliament while the House is in session.

Mr Ravi was arrested on December 20, 2024, and granted bail hours later.

"Release him immediately... wherever he is," the High Court said, noting he had not been served notice before his arrest. The protocol states the cops should have done so before questioning and detaining him over a complaint filed by Ms Hebbalkar, the Women and Child Development Minister.

"... a false case was filed against me and they (the Congress) treated me like a terrorist. Now let them introspect (on) what have they done. This is a win for the truth... the order is a clear message that we must all follow the law. There was no proof (but still) I was arrested," Mr Ravi had said.

Mr Ravi was arrested following a complaint by Ms Hebbalkar - that he used objectionable language targeting her on the House; charges of sexual harassment and using insulting gestures amounting to sexual harassment were filed under the new criminal law, the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

According to Ms Hebbalkar, who had participated in a protest against the "Ambedkar is the fashion" remark by Home Minister Amit Shah, she was "sitting quietly" when Mr Ravi called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict". "In response I asked, 'Even you have been in accidents... does that make you a murder?'," she said, alleging the response contained derogatory language.

The arrest triggered a predictable furious exchange between the two parties, with dramatic scenes of shoving and jostling between their leaders doing the rounds on social media.

Reacting to the controversy, another BJP leader, R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition, said: "This is nothing but 'goondagiri'. CT Ravi was assaulted on the floor of the House (but) the Chairperson ruled no such incident took place. We don't know if a law-and-order system exists... we will protest."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the fightback, slamming the BJP for "supporting the use of derogatory language towards women". "If it is false CT Ravi used vulgar language then why was he arrested? Normally, women cannot file false complaints about such allegations. This is a crime."