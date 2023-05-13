Congress's 'Protect MLAs' Plan As It Smells Victory In Karnataka

Congress is planning for possibility of its numbers hovering between 110-115, triggering a race to power.

The Congress, within touching distance of victory in Karnataka, started ringfencing its MLAs as it crossed the halfway mark in leads today.

Congress sources said the party plans to take its MLAs to Tamil Nadu, in case the verdict is close, and is in touch with the leadership of the ruling DMK. Arrangements were also being made to take elected Congress MLAs to Bengaluru by evening.

"The Congress will win with over 120 seats," said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is a key contender for chief minister if the party wins.

"Corruption and anti-incumbency were real issues and people wanted change," he said.

As it surged ahead in early leads, the Congress posted a video of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra with a caption that appeared to credit the leader with the party's performance.

"I'm invincible. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today," the Congress wrote with a fire emoji.

Several Congress leaders invoked Rahul Gandhi's yatra, saying it "energised" people and damaged the incumbent BJP.

Celebrations started early in the Congress as the leads started coming in. Congress leaders celebrated with bhangra, fireworks and sweets.

If the Congress wins, its main challenge will be a possible tussle over the chief minister's post between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Congress leader and son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramiah, said his father should be chief minister for the sake of Karnataka.

"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the chief minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah told news agency ANI.

The Congress campaigned hard to wrest power from the BJP, which fought to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments.

Top leaders of both parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi campaigned extensively in Karnataka, where an incumbent government has not returned to power after a full term since 1985.