BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Attacked In Bengal's Cooch Behar

The convoy of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was attacked in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Tuesday, with some men throwing stones at the vehicles.

Mr Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, was attacked while he was leading a protest rally in Cooch Behar.

He was also shown black flags.

Some members of the ruling Trinamool Congress had also planned counter-protests in the area.

Mr Adhikari and other party legislators were on the way to the office of the Cooch Behar district police superintendent to submit a deputation on the reports of attacks on party leaders in the recent past.