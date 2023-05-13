Priyanka Gandhi Prays At Temple For People Of Karnataka On Results Day

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen at a Hanuman temple in Shimla this morning.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen at a temple in Shimla this morning, as votes were counted in Karnataka.

Priyanka Gandhi was "praying for the peace and prosperity of the country and Karnataka" at the Hanuman temple in Shimla's Jakhu, Congress leaders said.

The Congress surged ahead in very early leads in Karnataka, crossing the half-way mark in a little over an hour. The party appeared to have made big gains at the cost of the incumbent BJP and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

A confident Congress tweeted: "I'm invincible. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today."

Congress leaders expressed confidence that the party would end up with more than 130 seats in the 224-member assembly.

Even if it clinches a victory, the party may face a huge challenge with two candidates lined up for the chief minister's post - Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Two out of 10 exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Karnataka while seven said the state is heading for a hung assembly.