'Will Come To Power On Our Own Strength': Congress's Siddaramaiah

Congress's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that the party will form a government in Karnataka under its own steam as the party shot across teh halfway mark by mid-morning.

"We will come to power on our own strength... Congress will win with over 120 seats," Mr Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.

The former Chief Minister is leading in Varuna by 2,710 votes against BJP minister V Somanna.

The Congress leads are currently hovering around 120 -- way ahead of the majority mark of 113 in the 224-member assembly.

Mr Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramiah has said that his father should get the state's top post.

"We will do anything to keep the BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the chief minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.