"Will Get Absolute Majority": BS Yediyurappa After Karnataka Exit Polls

Despite the exit poll results which gave the edge to the Congress, the BJP was set to win with an absolute majority, he said.

BS Yediyurappa said he was confident of a BJP victory.

Bengaluru:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the central leadership of the BJP will take a call on whether the party will approach Janata Dal-Secular for support if today's election does not produce a clear winner.

"Even now, I am 100 per cent confident that we are going to form the government with an absolute majority. There is no question of a hung assembly or a coalition government, but the national leadership will take the final call. We will get 115-117 seats, so the question of joining with JD-S right now does not arise. Let us wait and see," the BJP veteran said.

Exit polls released on Wednesday evening indicated a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Most pollsters have given Congress a slight advantage in the race, with results expected to be announced on Saturday.

India Today-Axis My India has predicted a clear majority for Congress with 122-140 seats in the 224-member assembly, allotting the BJP 62-80 seats and JD-S 20-25 seats. News 24-Today's Chanakya also forecasts a majority for Congress with 120 seats, compared to 92 for the BJP and 12 for the JD-S.

The ABP News-C Voter exit poll projects Congress with 100-112 seats, BJP with 83-95, and JD-S with 21-29. Republic TV-P MARQ anticipates Congress securing 94-108 seats, BJP with 85-100, and JD-S at 24-32. India TV-CNX exit polls predict 110-120 seats for Congress, 80-90 for the BJP, and 20-24 for JD-S.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat projects Congress winning 99-109 seats, BJP with 88-98, and JD-S at 21-26. Zee News-Matrize Agency estimates Congress taking 103-118 seats, BJP with 79-94, and JD-S securing 25-33.

The 2018 Assembly elections saw the BJP emerge as the single largest party, winning 104 out of 224 seats, followed by Congress with 80 and JD-S with 37. However, no party secured a clear majority, leading to a short-lived BJP government followed by a Congress-JD-S alliance. The coalition government collapsed within 14 months as 17 legislators resigned and defected to the BJP, allowing it to return to power.

