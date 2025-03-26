Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

BJP Expels Basangouda Patil Yatnal Over "Anti-Party" Remarks

Bijapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal was earlier known to be close to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Bengaluru:

The BJP has expelled its Karnataka leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for six years over statements against the party and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The Bijapur MLA was earlier known to be close to the former Chief Minister.

The note from the party said its Central Disciplinary Committee considered his response to a showcause notice sent to him on February 18.

They have taken "serious note of your repeated violations of party discipline, despite your assurances of good behaviour and conduct in response to earlier, the note read.

"It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party and you stand removed from any party position," the note added.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now