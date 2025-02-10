Amid Dissent In Karnataka Unit, BJP Stands By Party Chief Vijayendra

The BJP has backed its Karnataka leader amid massive infighting in the state unit, reprimanding one rebel and issuing a show cause notice to another. Snubbing those who have been pushing for the replacement of BY Vijayendra as the party chief, the BJP's central leadership has refused to entertain their complaints against him.

"The party has taken note of your continuing tirade and breach of discipline, in clear contravention of the discipline code in the party constitution," read the show cause notice to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatmal, to which he has to reply within 72 hours.

The party chief has been facing challenge from hardliners since the Lok Sabha election and all factions of the party have gone to Delhi to meet the party high command.

The rebel camp, including MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BP Harish, former MLA Kumar Bangarappa and former Union Minister GM Siddeshwara, had also planned to file a complaint against Karnataka state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

In Delhi, the central leaders, upset with the row in the only southern state where the party has a footprint, refused to meet the rebel group.

The group managed to meet former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai and asked him to take the lead. But reports said Mr Bommai had declined, saying he would abide by the party's decision regarding the leadership.

The senior leadership of the party expressed outrage against the rebel camp for tarnishing the party's image. The Delhi leaders have also reprimanded former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for making a false statement to the media, claiming that the group met party chief JP Nadda.

Last week, BJP MLA Suresh Gowda had said Vijayendra has been effectively leading the party and called for action against the rebel leaders.

"It is inappropriate to criticise former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. If party leaders themselves make negative statements against him, it will deeply hurt party workers. Yediyurappa was instrumental in bringing the BJP to power in the state. Rebels like MLA Yatnal should address their concerns internally instead of making public statements," he said.