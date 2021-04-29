NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls For 5 States: Highlights

Poll of Exit Polls 2021: Officials inspect voting materials in Kolkata ahead of Bengal elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party is expected to win 156 of the state's 294 seats but the BJP will score a strong 121 seats, says NDTV's poll of exit polls at the close of marathon state elections held since March. An aggregate of six exit polls predicts that Mamata Banerjee will make it past the half-way mark, enough to win a third straight term.

The Congress is up for disappointment in Assam, the exit polls suggest, with the BJP expected to retain power by winning 76 of 126 seats. The Congress is likely to win 49 seats, say the polls. In Kerala, the incumbent Left-led LDF front is likely to win 76 of 140 seats - ahead of the half-way mark - but the Congress-led UDF is close behind with 62 seats, the polls say. The BJP is set to make its presence felt with two seats, the poll of polls says.

The counting of votes for assembly elections to four states -- Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- and one Union Territory, Puducherry, will be done on May 2.

The assembly elections ended today as the eighth and final phase of voting was held in West Bengal today amid the growing menace of Covid that is spreading fast in the country.

The polls, which started on March 27, were held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in the union territory of Puducherry.

Here are the highlights on Poll of Exit Polls:

Apr 29, 2021 19:37 (IST) India Today-Axis My India predictions for Assam:



BJP+ : 75-85

Congress+: 40-50

Others: 1-3



Disclaimer: Exit polls often get it wrong

Apr 29, 2021 19:24 (IST) DMK predicted to come to power in Tamil Nadu: Poll of exit polls

Poll of exit polls at 7:15 PM shows Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies will sweep Tamil Nadu, the Bharaitya Janata Party will retain Assam while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will win in Kerala.

The DMK is predicted to come to power in Tamil Nadu, according to the poll of exit polls. MK Stalin's DMK and allies are forecast to win at least 171 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies are predicted to win 58 seats.

Apr 29, 2021 19:19 (IST) ABP News-C Voter for West Bengal

Total seats: 294

TMC+ : 152-164

LEFT+ : 14-25

BJP+ : 109-121



Disclaimer: Exit polls often get it wrong









Apr 29, 2021 19:13 (IST) Mamata Banerjee ahead with 149 seats: Exit Polls

The poll of four exit polls at 7:10 PM showed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead with 149 seats while BJP and its allies are expected to win 116 seats.

