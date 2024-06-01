Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: Most Exit Polls Predict Over 350 Seats For BJP-Led NDA

2024 Poll of Exit Poll India Election: Exit polls are expected to be released after 6.30 PM

Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: After a marathon Lok Sabha elections 2024 - spread over six weeks, the second longest general election since 1951-52 - it's time for Exit Polls. A big win for the ruling BJP-led NDA has been predicted by six exit polls - Republic Bharat- P Marq (359), India News- D-Dyanamics (371), Republic Bharat- Matrize (353-368) Dainik Bhaskar (281-350), News Nation (342-378) and Jan Ki Baat (362-392).

The exit polls have also predicted NDA dominance in Karnataka and Maharashtra and Left-led alliance's rout in Kerala. In Bengal, the exit polls predicted a better performance for the BJP than it did the last time (22). At least three exit polls have said that the BJP will now be the single-largest party in Bengal in terms of Lok Sabha seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73, and his party, BJP, is widely expected to come back to power for a third straight term. The Congress, hamstrung by poll losses and a string of defections, is part of the Opposition bloc INDIA taking on the BJP.

In the 2019 polls, BJP romped home with 303 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pushed the number to 352. The Congress secured 52 seats and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) totalled 91.

The BJP this time has set a target of 370 seats and with help from its allies aims to go past the 400 mark. There are 543 seats in the Lower House of Parliament and the majority mark is 272.

Election results are to be announced on Tuesday.

Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

Here are the LIVE updates on Poll of Exit Polls:

Jun 01, 2024 19:53 (IST) Exit Poll Results: Maharashtra Congress Leader Says INDIA Bloc Will Win 300 Seats

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole has dismissed the exit polls that predicted a huge BJP win in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that the "INDIA alliance will get more than 300 seats".

Jun 01, 2024 19:50 (IST) Exit Poll Results Live: 6 Exit Polls Predict Hat Trick For BJP

Jun 01, 2024 19:48 (IST) Exit Poll Results: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Terms Exit Polls "Sarkari"

Congress leader Pawan Khera termed the exit polls as "sarkari" and said the INDIA bloc will expose the BJP ecosystem. "We are absolutely confident of our numbers. INDIA bloc will be getting a minimum of 295 seats," said Mr Khera.



Jun 01, 2024 19:41 (IST) Exit Poll Results Live: NDA May Win 7 Seats In Tamil Nadu, Predicted Exit Polls

Most exit polls predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could win as many as seven Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. The party has struggled in recent centre and state elections.

Jun 01, 2024 19:33 (IST) Exit Poll Results: BJP May Win Odisha, Predicts Exit Polls

The BJP may win 15 of Odisha's 21 seats, Naveen Patnaik's BJD likely to get 3-8, indicated exit polls.

Jun 01, 2024 19:26 (IST) Exit Poll Results Live: "We Are Winning Big In Andhra," Claims TDP Spokesperson

"We are winning and we are winning big. We are going very good in parliament numbers. No worry at all when it comes to Andhra Pradesh. We are going to form the government," said TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari. Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and the BJP are allies in Andhra Pradesh.

Jun 01, 2024 19:24 (IST) Exit Poll Results: Congress-Led UDF To Sweep Kerala, NDA May Open Its Account In State - Exit Polls

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to sweep Kerala once again in 2024, while the BJP-led NDA will open its account in the southern state, show poll of exit polls.

Jun 01, 2024 19:23 (IST) Exit Poll Results Live: DMK Leader On BJP's Karnataka Peformance

"In the last election, the BJP won 26 seats in Karnataka, then going by the exit polls, it would be a climbdown. After the Prajwal Revanna's episode, the people of Karnataka are not going to vote for the BJP," said A Sarvanan, DMK spokesperson

Jun 01, 2024 19:20 (IST) Exit Poll Results: DMK Spokesperson Predicts INDIA Bloc Victory In Tamil Nadu

The BJP is not going to win this election even a single seat. INDIA bloc will win, said A Sarvanan, DMK spokesperson

Jun 01, 2024 19:10 (IST) Exit Poll Results: NDA Dominance Predicted By Exit Polls

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win a much higher number of seats in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha election, according to exit polls. The state has 28 Lok Sabha seats.





Jun 01, 2024 19:05 (IST) Exit Poll Results Live: P Chidambaram On What May have worked for INDIA bloc

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, while speaking to NDTV, said that an aggressive campaign by the INDIA bloc leaders may have worked for the opposition alliance in Lok Sabha elections 2024. He also said that the manifesto also played a key role in this.

Jun 01, 2024 19:01 (IST) Exit Poll Results: NDA may get up to five seats in Tamil Nadu

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big South push, NDA may get up to five seats in Tamil Nadu, predict exit polls. Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Jun 01, 2024 18:58 (IST) Poll of exit poll: Trinamool behind BJP in West Bengal, predict 2 exit polls

BJP ahead of Trinamool in West Bengal, predict 2 exit polls - India News- D-Dynamics (21 for BJP and 19 for Trinamool) and Republic Bharat- Matrize (21-25 for BJP and 16-20 for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool).

Jun 01, 2024 18:55 (IST) India General Election Exit Poll: Exit polls predict NDA dominance in Karnataka

Exit polls predict NDA dominance in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Left-led alliance's rout in Kerala

Jun 01, 2024 18:52 (IST) India Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Predicts Big NDA win

Jan Ki Baat exit poll has also predicted a big win for the NDA with between 362 and 392 seats. It forecast somewhere between 141 to 161 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc.

Jun 01, 2024 18:48 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll: 4 Exit Polls Predict Over 350 Seats For BJP

Four exit polls - Republic Bharat- P Marq (359), India News- D-Dyanamics (371), Republic Bharat- Matrize (353-368) and TV 5 Telugu (359) - have predicted over 350 seats for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Jun 01, 2024 18:40 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: NDA Sweep Predicted By 2 Exit Polls

An NDA sweep is predicted by Republic Bharat- P Marq (359) and India News- D-Dynamics (371).

Jun 01, 2024 18:37 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: 1 Exit Poll Predicts Big BJP Win

One exit poll predicts big win for the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third term, NDA will get 371 seats, predicts India News- D-Dyanimcs exit poll.

Jun 01, 2024 18:34 (IST) Exit Poll Results: BJP and The Politically Prized State Of Uttar Pradesh

The BJP swept the politically prized state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most number of MPs to parliament (80), winning 71 seats in 2014 and 62 in 2019. PM Modi, who is looking to win a third term, is contesting from Varanasi. The Congress, its principal rival, won 2 seats in 2014 and 1 in 2019.

Jun 01, 2024 18:29 (IST) Exit Pol: "BJP Has The Upper Hand, Everyone Knows It": What PM Modi Told NDTV On 2024 Polls

"Hamara palda bahut bhari hai (The scales are tilted in our favour)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told NDTV in an exclusive interview last month, projecting confidence in his ability to secure a third straight term for his party, BJP, in the Lok Sabha elections.

Jun 01, 2024 18:24 (IST) What Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Told NDTV Ahead Of Exit Polls

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who crafted PM Modi's 2014 campaign, told NDTV that the BJP will return with the same or slightly better numbers as it did in 2019. "The future will show what the June 4 result will be. Journalists, psephologists and experts have their own opinions. As far as I am concerned, I would say consistency can sometimes be boring. For the past five months, I have been saying that no matter how you assess the elections, it seems Modi-led BJP is returning. They may get the same numbers as last election or do slightly better," Mr Kishor told NDTV.

Jun 01, 2024 18:16 (IST) Exit Polls Today: How Accurate Were They In 2014 And 2019 Lok Sabha Polls?

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ends today with the conclusion of the seventh phase. Before the finals results are announced on June 4, exit polls will try to predict the outcome of the elections later this evening. Here's a look at the exit polls projections and the actual results in Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.

Jun 01, 2024 18:06 (IST) Poll of Exit Poll Election Results: Congress' U-Turn On Exit Polls

The Congress has reversed its decision on Exit Poll debated. Pawan Khera took to his X handle and announced the party's decision. He also termed it a chance to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on 'pre-fixed Exit Polls'.

The Congress has reversed its decision on Exit Poll debated. Pawan Khera took to his X handle and announced the party's decision. He also termed it a chance to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on 'pre-fixed Exit Polls'.

On Friday, Mr Khera had announced the party's decision to not engage in 'diversionary debates' ahead of Exit Polls, drawing jeers from the BJP.

Jun 01, 2024 17:54 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: When Are The 2024 Exit Polls Due?

Voting for the last phase will end at 6 pm and the exit polls will start airing from 6.30 pm onwards. Tune in to NDTV for live updates on exit polls after 6:30 pm.

Voting for the last phase will end at 6 pm and the exit polls will start airing from 6.30 pm onwards. Tune in to NDTV for live updates on exit polls after 6:30 pm.

The election results will be out on June 4.

Jun 01, 2024 17:36 (IST) Exit Poll Results: Tejashwi Yadav Predicts Win For INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Exit Polls

Tejashwi Yadav predicted that the INDIA bloc will win more than 295 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024. जीत रहा है इंडिया

Jun 01, 2024 17:31 (IST) Poll of exit poll: M Kharge's Seat Prediction For Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that parties that are a part of INDIA bloc will get over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that parties that are a part of INDIA bloc will get over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The members of the INDIA bloc met at Mr Kharge's residence on Saturday for an "informal" meet, hours ahead of the exit polls.

Jun 01, 2024 16:58 (IST) India General Election Exit Poll: Congress To Participate In Exit Polls Debate

The Congress and INDIA bloc have reversed its decision not to participate in exit polls debate. "INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening," said Pawan Khera. INDIA parties met and decided to expose the bjp and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls.

The Congress and INDIA bloc have reversed its decision not to participate in exit polls debate. "INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening," said Pawan Khera.

Jun 01, 2024 16:47 (IST) India Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Campaigning For Last Phase Ended On Thursday

The campaigning for last phase saw BJP leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeting the INDIA bloc of being corrupt, appeasement and dynastic politics. The opposition parties have been claiming that the BJP is anti-farmer, anti-youth and will change and scrap the Constitution if it wins the election.

The campaigning for last phase saw BJP leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeting the INDIA bloc of being corrupt, appeasement and dynastic politics. The opposition parties have been claiming that the BJP is anti-farmer, anti-youth and will change and scrap the Constitution if it wins the election.

The voting will end at 6 PM, except in Jharkhand where it is scheduled to end at 5 pm.

Jun 01, 2024 16:25 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll: How Are Exit Polls Calculated

A combination of sampling methods and statistical analysis by various agencies are used to calculate exit polls. The methods include sampling, questioning, data collection, weightage, analysis and margin of error.

Jun 01, 2024 16:12 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: Amit Shah Mocks Congress Over Exit Poll Boycott

Union Minister Amit Shah mocked the Congress after its leader Pawan Khera announced that the party will skip exit poll debates. "Congress has come to know about its huge defeat, so with what face will it face the media and the public now? Therefore, Congress is running away from the exit polls. I want to tell the Congress party not to run away, face the defeat and introspect," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Union Minister Amit Shah mocked the Congress after its leader Pawan Khera announced that the party will skip exit poll debates. "Congress has come to know about its huge defeat, so with what face will it face the media and the public now? Therefore, Congress is running away from the exit polls. I want to tell the Congress party not to run away, face the defeat and introspect," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress, he said, "opts out" when it doesn't expect the results to go in its favour.

Jun 01, 2024 16:10 (IST) Exit Poll Results: Votes Will Be Counted On Tuesday

Votes will be counted in the Lok Sabha election 2024 on June 4. The seven-phase election that began on April 19 and ended on June 1 saw a fierce contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc INDIA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to win a historic third term, while the INDIA bloc is hoping to win a majority in the Lok Sabha by pooling in all the seats their member parties manage to get.



Jun 01, 2024 16:09 (IST) Exit Polls Vs Final Results: A Look At 2014 And 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ends today with the conclusion of the seventh phase. Before the finals results are announced on June 4, exit polls will try to predict the outcome of the elections later this evening.

Jun 01, 2024 16:09 (IST) Exit Poll Results: What Are Exit Polls?

Exit polls attempt to predict poll results by interviewing voters right after they have cast their votes. Exit polls were banned during the six weeks of voting and are expected to be released after voting ends at 6:30 pm.