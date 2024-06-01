Congress-Led UDF To Sweep Kerala, NDA May Open Its Account In State: Exit Polls

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to sweep Kerala once again in 2024, while the BJP-led NDA will open its account in the southern state, show poll of exit polls.

The Lok Sabha results will be declared on Tuesday, June 4. A health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

An aggregate of five exit polls indicates that the NDA will get 365 seats at the national level, while the opposition INDIA bloc will get 142 seats.

The ABP News-C Voter predicted 17-19 seats for the UDF and 1-3 seats for the NDA. It predicted zero seats for the ruling Left Democratic Front. The state has 20 Lok Sabha seats.

India News- D-Dynamics predicted 14 seats for UDF, 4 seats for the ruling LDF, and 2 seats for the NDA.

The poll by India Today-Axis My India predicted 17-18 seats for UDF, 0-1 seats for LDF and 2-3 seats for NDA.

The BJP, led by prime Minster Narendra Modi, has made a robust push to sway voters in the southern states.

The southern states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana - plus Puducherry's one seat sends 130 MPs to the Lower House. In 2019 the BJP scored only 29 of these seats, of which 25 were from Karnataka and the rest from Telangana. The party failed to open its account in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

The INDIA TV-CNX predicted anywhere between 13-15 seats for UDF, 3-5 for the LDF and 1-3 for the NDA.

The poll numbers by Jan Ki Baat predicted 14-17 seats for UDF, 3-5 for LDF and 0-1 for NDA.

Times Now-ETG predicted 14-15 seats for UDF, 4 seats for LDF and 1 seat for NDA.