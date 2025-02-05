The results of exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly election will be announced shortly as voting closes in another hour.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, contesting all seats, is aiming for a hat-trick of solo wins. The party has been in power in Delhi since 2013, it was supported by the Congress back then. The BJP, contesting on 68 seats, has been out of power in Delhi for last 28 years. The Congress, which ruled the city for 15 straight years, has failed to win any seat in the last two elections.

Delhi has 1,561,400 registered voters, including 837,617 males, 723,656 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 239,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 109,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: