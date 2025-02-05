The results of exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly election will be announced shortly as voting closes in another hour.
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, contesting all seats, is aiming for a hat-trick of solo wins. The party has been in power in Delhi since 2013, it was supported by the Congress back then. The BJP, contesting on 68 seats, has been out of power in Delhi for last 28 years. The Congress, which ruled the city for 15 straight years, has failed to win any seat in the last two elections.
Delhi has 1,561,400 registered voters, including 837,617 males, 723,656 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 239,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 109,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.
Delhi Exit Poll 2025 - BJP's "Exile" Will End: Amit Shah To NDTV Ahead Of Delhi Election
Union home minister Amit Shah, the BJP's key strategist when it comes to elections, has said that the BJP's long exile in Delhi will end this time. Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive interview in the run-up to the polls, Mr Shah said the exile will end and the "BJP government will be formed".
Delhi Exit Poll 2025: Chief Minister Atishi Crowdfunded Her Poll Campaign
Delhi Chief Minister and Kalkaji candidate Atishi raised more than Rs 40 lakh through crowdfunding for her election campaign. On completion of the target, Atishi informed that over 740 people contributed in her campaign.
Delhi Exit Poll 2025:Chief Minister Atishi Faces Off Against Congress' Alka Lamba And BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri
Congress leader Alka Lamba faces AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in the Kalkaji constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is the third candidate in the contest.
Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live: Day Before Polls, Haryana Police Filed Case Against Arvind Kejriwal For His Yamuna Remarks
A police case was filed against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a day before Delhi went to polls, over his allegations that Haryana is poisoning the waters of Yamuna. The case, filed in Haryana, accuses the Aam Aadmi Party chief under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Exit Poll 2025 Live: Delhi Polls In Numbers
Arvind Kejriwal Faces Off Against BJP's Parvesh Verma, Congress' Sandeep Dikshit In New Delhi Seat
Arvind Kejriwal faces stiff competition in his New Delhi seat. Mr Kejriwal emerged a giant slayer when he defeated Sheila Dikshit in 2013. Cut to present, he is up against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit, both sons of former Delhi Chief Ministers Sahib Singh Verma and Sheila Dikshit, respectively.
Congress Has Failed To Win Any Seat In Last Two Delhi Elections
BJP, Fighting On 68 Seats, Has Been Out Of Power In Delhi For 28 Years
The BJP, out of power in the national capital for 28 years, is hoping for victory this time, powered by huge rallies led by PM Modi and an early start from its mammoth election machinery. The party has given two seats to its allies, Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chirag Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas).
Delhi Votes, AAP Eyes Hat-Trick, BJP Fights For Capital Win
Election for the 70 assembly seats of Delhi, crucial for Arvind Kejriwal in view of the massive corruption allegations against him and his government, are being held today. The triangular contest is between the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress.