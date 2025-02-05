Arvind Kejriwal Goes To Vote With Family, Parents In Wheelchairs

As Delhi voted to elect its new government, Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener cast his vote along with his family in the New Delhi Assembly segment, where he is also a candidate.

Mr Kejriwal arrived at the polling booth in Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School along with his parents, wife and son. His elderly parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi were on wheelchairs. While Mr Kejriwal pushed his mother's wheelchair, his son Pulkit pushed his father's. His wife Sunita walked alongside them.

Earlier today, Mr Kejriwal urged voters of the national capital to vote for development and honesty. He also hoped that "hooliganism" would lose and Delhi would win.

आज पूरे परिवार के साथ जाकर मतदान किया। हर दिल्लीवासी की तरक़्क़ी और हर ग़रीब परिवार के सम्मानजनक जीवन के लिए वोट दिया। आप भी अपने परिवार के साथ मतदान करें और दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करें। दिल्ली की तरक़्क़ी रुकनी नहीं चाहिए।



"Dear Delhi residents, today is election day. Your vote is not just a button but a foundation for your children's bright future. Good schools, good hospitals and an opportunity to give every family a dignified life. Today, we have to defeat the politics of lies, hate and fear and make development and honesty win. Vote and inspire your family, friends and neighbours. Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win," he said.

The New Delhi constituency, which has elected Mr Kejriwal in the 2013, 2015 and 2020 polls, is witnessing a three-cornered contest this time. Mr Kejriwal is up against the BJP's Parvesh Verma and the Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. Both are sons of former Chief Ministers.

A total of 699 candidates are in the contest for 70 Assembly seats in the national capital.

Delhi has 1.5 crore registered voters, including 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women and 1,267 from the third gender. In the 2020 polls, AAP won 62 seats and the BJP eight. This time, the BJP is pushing hard to turn the tables as AAP tries to repeat a victory.