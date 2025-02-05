Arvind Kejriwal Hat-trick Or BJP Comeback? Delhi Election Exit Polls Soon

The results of exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly election will be announced shortly - i.e., after voting closes at 6pm. The first trends and data are expected around 6.30pm.

The actual counting of votes will be held on Saturday, February 8.

In each of the previous two Delhi polls, i.e., in 2020 and 2015, a poll of exit polls gave the ruling Aam Aadmi Party comfortable win and, in both cases, the actual winning margin was higher. In 2015, the AAP was given 42 seats and won 67, and, in 2020 those numbers were 56 and 62.

Voting for this election began at 7am and was fairly peaceful throughout, except for the trading of allegations of 'booth capturing', 'fake voting', and distribution of cash in exchange for votes.

For the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj led the charge, each claiming impropriety in the constituencies they are contesting from. Mr Sisodia, who has switched to Jungpura for this poll has accused workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party of giving voters cash. Mr Bharadwaj claimed Delhi Police were stopping some voters.

Delhi Police denied any such claim. And, on complaints of BJP placards at polling booths, which violates the Model Code of Conduct, the cops said an independent candidate was at fault.

The BJP hit back through its local boss, Virendra Sachdeva, who accused the AAP of "facilitating fake voting". "There is a wave of change (sweeping the city)," he told news agency ANI.

The 2025 Delhi election is seen as a straight fight between ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP. The Congress, which got zero in the 2015 and 2020 elections, and the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is not likely to be a major player.

Victory on Saturday will give the AAP a third straight term despite a high-octane BJP campaign, which included Mr Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning, and which also based much of its poll rhetoric on the liquor policy corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Kejriwal and senior members of his party, including Manish Sisodia, were jailed for several months on these charges. They were only released on bail after the Supreme Court intervened.

After being released on bail Arvind Kejriwal resigned on moral grounds, saying he would not return as Chief Minister unless the people wished it and without a "certificate of honesty".

