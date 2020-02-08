Delhi Exit Poll Live: Arvind Kejriwal Set For Hat-Trick In Delhi, Shows Poll Of Polls

Delhi Exit Poll Result: Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party will retain Delhi, say exit polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will retain Delhi with around 49 seats, an average of exit polls said on Saturday after voting in the capital. An aggregate of exit polls said the BJP will win 20 of Delhi's 70 seats. Health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

Times Now predicted 44 seats for AAP and 26 for the BJP. News X-Neta predicted 53-57 seats for AAP and 11-17 for BJP.

The majority mark in the Delhi assembly is 36.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is hoping to retain power after a third straight election victory while the BJP is confident of returning to power after 20 years.

This election is Delhi's first since huge protests erupted nearly two months ago over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which, critics say, violates India's secular constitution and discriminates against Muslims.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP won 54.3 per cent of the vote, the BJP won 32 per cent and the Congress managed just 9.6 per cent.

AAP won 67 seats in 2015, since then the party has conceded one seat to the BJP in a bypoll and six of its lawmakers have been disqualified after joining other parties.